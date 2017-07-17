HP Hood To Invest $200M+ In Idled New York Dairy Plant

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the sale of the former Dairy Farmers of America plant in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park in Batavia, New York, to dairy processor HP Hood LLC.

Lynnfield, Massachusetts-based HP Hood plans to invest more than $200 million in the project over several years and create 230 new jobs in New York State over five years.

According to Cuomo, the Finger Lakes region produces more milk than not only any other part of the state, but if the Finger Lakes was considered a state, it would be number 14 in the nation in milk production.

In addition to the 230 permanent jobs, 500 construction jobs also will be created.

Cuomo said he is proud that Hood is “repurposing” an idle plant.

“We originally had started working on development with the Mueller yogurt company which was owned by Pepsi. But Genesee County and the state of New York stayed at it, they had vision. They had tenacity, and they have taken this facility. The facility’s actually now going to be more developed, and more sophisticated, and create more jobs, and in some ways actually do more for the dairy industry,” the governor said.

Cuomo ended the press conference by noting that Hood has more plants in New York than in its home state of Massachusetts.