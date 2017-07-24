Wegmans, Instacart Expand Same-Day Delivery From Pa., N.J. Stores

Wegmans Food Markets has expanded its same-day grocery delivery service through Instacart to select stores in southeastern Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley and southern New Jersey.

The service allows Wegmans customers to complete their grocery shopping online and have their orders delivered to their doors in as little as an hour.

Wegmans customers can fill their virtual carts by visiting instacart.wegmans.com or downloading the Instacart app. At checkout, customers can add their Wegmans Shoppers Club number to receive available discounts, and choose a delivery window within one hour, two hours or up to seven days in advance. Instacart’s shoppers will do the rest.

“We know our customers are busy, and that any found time in their week can make a difference. That’s where we can help—by giving them the option to have Wegmans delivered fresh to their door,” said Heather Pawlowski, VP of e-commerce for Wegmans. “By partnering with an industry leader like Instacart, we’re able to provide our customers with a seamless shopping experience with the quality and service they’ve come to expect from Wegmans, without leaving their house.”

The new locations include Montgomeryville, Collegeville, Warrington, King of Prussia, Malvern, Concordville and Downingtown stores in southeastern Pennsylvania; the Allentown, Bethlehem and Nazareth stores in the Lehigh Valley; and the Mt. Laurel and Cherry Hill stores in New Jersey.

Customers can enter their zip code to determine if they are within the Wegmans delivery area. Instacart cannot deliver across state lines.

The first Instacart delivery is free for new customers and starts at $5.99 after that on orders of $35 or more. Instacart Express membership also is available, enabling unlimited free one-hour deliveries on orders over $35 for an annual fee. After a free trial period, the annual fee varies by location from $99 to $149. Wegmans adds a small price increase to cover the cost of shopping customer orders.