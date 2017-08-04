Ignite is an annual event for food and beverage retailers that “strives to transform local and regional retailers into competitive and powerful industry players.”

The event is sponsored by ECRS, a Boone, North Carolina-based provider of omnichannel POS technology. This year, more than 200 people took part in the three-day event.

“Something unique to Ignite 2017 was the high level of retailer collaboration witnessed during the event,” according to ECRS.

Two retailers who utilize ECRS’s Catapult system took the stage to share with audience members how they created, designed, implemented and utilized specific Catapult functionalities.

Rob LaBonne, a third-generation grocer and VP of marketing and IT at LaBonne’s Markets in Woodbury, Connecticut, hosted a session called “Making Money with Marketing,” which walked retailers through the collaborative design process of a new Catapult loyalty feature. LaBonne directly assisted in creating this “BasketLift” technology, which allows retailers to target customers based on total spend and then sends them personalized incentives designed to increase basket size on future store visits. After conducting four campaigns utilizing BasketLift, LaBonne’s received an average $17,300 increase in gross profit per campaign.

Mike Asher, GM at Rollin’ Oats Market & Café in Tampa, Florida, joined Burt Ayock, ECRS director of design, for a session on ECRS’ e-commerce solution, WebCart. Asher was one of the initial users of the cloud-based software and shared his experience in launching an e-commerce platform for click-and-collect transactions. In his session, he offered several tips he had discovered through the beta process, aimed at saving his fellow retailers hours of implementation time. He also offered many insights to the audience on the operational effects of adding a click-and-collect solution at Rollin’ Oats.

After seeing the synergy that came from this retailer collaboration, ECRS President and CEO Pete Catoe announced that his company soon will be implementing share group workshops for Catapult retailers so they can share ideas that are proven to work. These will be held periodically throughout the year and moderated by industry educator Harold Lloyd, one of the speakers at Ignite.

Awards given to five retailers

|At the Ignite 2017 Awards Reception during the conference, five retailers were honored for their successes and contributions to the retail community.

The Ignite 2017 Award—the most prestigious award—was given to Rollin’ Oats Market & Cafe. This award celebrates a Catapult retailer who is “igniting their retail success through intelligent retailing and powerful Catapult technology.” In addition, Rollin’ Oats has demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the Catapult community.

The Mountain Mover award was presented Nutrition World in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Mountain Mover award is given to a retailer who has either overcome an obstacle or delivered measurable business success in an increasingly competitive industry environment. The idea is that the retailer has “moved mountains” through the use of the Catapult system.

Following the release of Catapult 5.4.2, which has been dubbed the “loyalty version,” the Astro Award was designed to recognize an ECRS customer who has built an exemplary loyalty system by utilizing the powerful LoyaltyBot system. Named for the LoyaltyBot mascot, the Astro Award is presented to a retailer who offers consumers a dynamic, enjoyable customer experience and demonstrates profitable business practices. This year’s award recipient was LaBonne’s Markets.

The Outstanding Success Navigator award, presented to a retailer who has seen substantial business improvements as a result of utilizing the ECRS Success Navigator program, was presented to Austin Liquors in Worcester, Massachusetts. They demonstrated the many benefits a business can reap by taking advantage of the symbiotic relationship between retailers and ECRS consultants, according to ECRS.

The Milestone Award, presented to a Catapult retailer who is celebrating a milestone year with ECRS, was presented to Sunflower Natural Food Market in Woodstock, New York. ECRS offers this award as a way to recognize and thank a long-time retailer for pioneering the Catapult solution and congratulate them on their many years of retail success.

Sessions

Ignite 2017 began with a “Lead, Power Up and Win” welcome address by Catoe. The opening address revealed some secrets to being a retail technology leader and five new products that ECRS will be launching over the next 12 months, including a mobile consumer app.

Harold Lloyd then took the stage as a keynote speaker and was well received, according to ECRS, with standing ovations at each of his three keynote sessions that took place over two days. Lloyd began by posing this question to the retail audience: “Am I the Leader I Need to Be?” Through a quantitative assessment, he helped audience members gauge their leadership aptitude and determine concrete ways to improve their leadership abilities. Each retailer who promised to read Lloyd’s book of that same title received a copy courtesy of ECRS.

Lloyd’s day two session, “The Next 3 Years: Strategize or Agonize,” challenged retailers to develop a strategy for their business using the leadership skills learned on day one. His final keynote, “Ready? Set. Goal!” positioned retailers to leave the conference with one achievable goal that each attendee made a personal vow to complete.

A keynote titled, “Leaders of Retail: Meet the Brains Behind Catapult,” was exclusively dedicated to Catapult retailers. This moderated, panel-style session offered retailers an opportunity to hear from four key influencers of the Catapult platform, including ECRS’ VP of development, VP of support, CISO and QA analyst. Audience members had the opportunity to ask questions from the panel.

Another keynote speaker, Josh Sigel, COO of Innit Inc., provided the audience with a futuristic look at consumer technologies like smart kitchens and connected foods. Audience members posed many questions about how technology “disruptors” could strengthen or weaken their respective industries. Sigel predicted an upcoming era of rapid innovation in the food retail industry and encouraged retailers to “embrace disruption and explore all possibilities.”

Ignite 2017 also offered more than 15 breakout sessions for retailers led by industry experts. Topics included improvements to store security, marketing and loyalty programs, Catapult feature training and industry analysis. Between the keynotes and breakouts, retailers were invited to partake in a hands-on Product Lab showcasing ECRS’ latest product offerings and products featured by Ignite 2017 sponsors.