Former Hannaford Leader Appointed To Lead Rexall Chain

Former Delhaize America executive Beth Newlands Campbell has been named president of the Canada-based Rexall drug store chain.

Newlands Campbell had a 27-year career at Delhaize America, including with the company’s Hannaford and Food Lion banners, where she served as president. Most recently, she served as president of the Atlantic/Ontario business unit at Sobeys Inc.

McKesson Canada CEO Domenic Pillar said, “Beth Newlands Campbell is a highly accomplished retail executive with a successful history of innovating and executing business strategies to build brands, future leaders and a deepening commitment to communities.

“The retail pharmacy industry faces many challenges. Competitive dynamics, regulatory pressure and meeting the expectations of consumers and patients are amongst the biggest. Rexall is poised to take advantage of these challenges and lead the transformation of the sector to significantly improve health outcomes and help lower the cost of providing care in Canada. Beth is a dynamic leader with a long and proven track record of delivering business results in Canada and the United States. She brings with her a passion for creating a diverse and inclusive work environment that will engage our employees to grow our business and to serve even more customers and patients.”

Newlands Campbell added, “I am honored and excited to become the newest member of the Rexall team. Rexall is a trusted and reliable brand with deep roots in the communities we serve. I’m looking forward to building on our existing strengths and charting a course that not only sets us apart from the competition, but also makes it even easier for patients and consumers to choose Rexall.”

Rexall/Pharma operates 471 pharmacies across Canada and employs 7,300 people.