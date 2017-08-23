Giant Food Kicks Off Pediatric Cancer Fundraiser With $2M Goal

Giant Food has kicked off a new fundraising program designed to support pediatric cancer research during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Landover, Maryland-based Giant has set a goal to raise $2 million over the course of an eight-week program that launched Aug. 18 and runs through Oct. 12. Funds will be raised through the sales of $5 coupon books that can save customers $45.

All donated funds will go directly to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children’s Cancer Foundation Inc.

“Since 2005, Giant has raised $17.2 million for pediatric cancer research. This year, the Giant family looks forward to supporting the inspiring work of these two local organizations as we challenge ourselves to raise another $2 million,” said Gordon Reid, Giant Food president. “Our teams across all 167 of our stores are excited to join together to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and care and are motivated by the extraordinary work of our partner organizations.”

“This fundraising program is one of the most significant forms of support we receive annually, helping foster critical research and treatment in a patient- and family-centered care environment,” said Dr. Donald Small, director of Pediatric Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.