Beyond Burger Expands Distribution To 800+ More Meat Cases

Beyond Meat, a maker of plant-based protein, has gained new distribution channels for its Beyond Burger. Since Memorial Day, the Beyond Burger has increased distribution by sevenfold, adding key conventional partners like Albertsons Cos. and Kroger.

After a successful pilot in the meat case at Safeway’s Northern California division, Albertsons Cos. is expanding The Beyond Burger into more than 860 of its Vons, Safeway, Pavilions, Haggen, Carrs and Albertsons stores across Southern California, Denver, Portland, Seattle and Alaska.

“It’s exciting to continue expanding The Beyond Burger across a national market through our partnership with Albertsons Companies,” said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “They share in our vision to offer delicious, satisfying, plant-based meat directly in the meat case where consumers are looking for protein.”

“Today’s consumer is looking for alternative proteins to enjoy,” said John Beretta, group VP meat and seafood, Albertsons Cos. “Adding the Beyond Burgers to our great selection of other ground meats like grass fed and organic beef, bison, lamb and poultry gives our customers one more great option.”

Consumers now can visit select Albertsons Cos. stores to find the Beyond Burger, including Albertsons, Pavilions & Vons in SoCal; Carrs in Alaska; Haggen in Western Washington; and Safeway in Alaska, Portland and Seattle.

As a result of this expansion, The Beyond Burger now is available in more than 2,000 grocery stores nationwide.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Beyond Meat is a privately held company with a mission of building meat directly from plants. Investors include Bill Gates, Twitter co-founders Biz Stone and Evan Williams, Kleiner Perkins, former McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson, Honest Tea founder Seth Goldman, Humane Society of the United States and Tyson Foods.