Redd’s Black Cherry Ale Hits Shelves In September

Redd’s Apple Ale is releasing its second limited edition flavor of the year to its beer lineup: Redd’s Black Cherry Ale. This new beer joins the Redd’s family as part of the Limited Pick series and will be available nationwide through early 2018.

The new beer delivers a strong cherry flavor balanced with Redd’s signature apple taste, says the company. Like the rest of the Redd’s flavors, Redd’s Black Cherry Ale is five percent alcohol by volume.

“Our core fans love Redd’s new flavor offerings and are always asking for more, so we brewed Redd’s Black Cherry to satiate their craving,” said Josh Wexelbaum, MillerCoors marketing director of emerging brands. “This has been a very exciting year for Redd’s filled with well-received new beers. We will keep bringing different ingredients together to create more refreshing beers in the future.”

Featuring newly designed brand packaging, Redd’s says its Black Cherry Ale will maintain the same crisp and refreshing taste fans have come to know and love. Redd’s Black Cherry Ale joins Blueberry Ale and Raspberry Ale, two flavors released early in the year, in the Redd’s family of beers.

Redd’s Black Cherry Ale will be available at most grocery and convenience stores in 6-pack 12-oz. bottles, 16-oz. cans and in the variety pack.