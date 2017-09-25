Vermont’s Maple Guild Syrup Wins ‘Best Of East’ Award At Expo East

The Maple Guild of Island Pond, Vermont, took home Natural Products Expo East’s top product award, “Best of East,” for its Original Grade A Maple Syrup.

The Maple Guild’s Original Maple Syrup was one of 50 products showcased in the competition.

The Maple Guild produces and nationally distributes a variety of maple-based products using a single-sourced maple syrup. Its line includes an award-winning maple cream; award-winning maple vinegar (naturally fermented and then aged in Napa Valley wine barrels); Tapt Infused Tree Water; and maple-sweetened iced teas.

The Maple Guild also previewed at Expo East the future expansion of its product lineup, including Maple Tahini, Chocolate Hazelnut Maple Cream, Pumpkin Spice Maple Syrup and Mixed Berry Maple Syrup.

“Our Original Grade A syrup is the backbone of everything we’re doing at The Maple Guild, and what enables us to be so creative with our other maple-based products,” says John Campbell, VP of sales and marketing for The Maple Guild. “This award is the culmination of years of hard work for our team, from tapping trees to creating award-winning products like our Maple Cream and Maple Vinegar. The Maple Guild won’t stop innovating and giving the people what they want—more maple.”

The Maple Guild is a major single-source producer of maple syrup globally. Through its 1,800-mile-long network of tap lines on 16,000 acres of forest, the company produces its syrup through a state-of-the-art operation that incorporates reverse-osmosis and steam-crafting. The process allows The Maple Guild to go from sap to syrup in roughly 90 seconds, so the product is significantly less processed than other syrups on the market.