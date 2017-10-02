Sea Watch Donates Thousands Of Pounds Of Product To Harvey Relief

Easton, Maryland-based Sea Watch International Ltd. has donated 35,000 pounds of various soups, chowders and sauces for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The soups were delivered to the Houston Food Bank for distribution.

The company said, “For the past 39 years Sea Watch International has harvested and processed millions upon millions of bushels of domestic offshore clams. We know the power of mother nature and take every precaution to keep our captains and crew safe from harm by staying away from powerful storms like Hurricane Harvey and powerful Nor’ Easters that pass through our fishing group on a regular basis. This has been a devastating weather year because of Harvey, Jose and Irma.”

Guy Simmons, Sea Watch VP of marketing/R&D, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were directly affected by the storm as well as with those who have loved ones struggling in the aftermath of this natural disaster.”

Sea Watch owners operate 30 vessels to harvest clams, which are then processed in the company’s three plants in Maryland, Delaware and Massachusetts. The plants operate under approved FDA and HACCP plans.

Sea Watch offers an extensive line of frozen and canned clam products, including clam chowder, clam strips, stuffed clams, clam sauces, chopped clams, clam juice and clam concentrates.