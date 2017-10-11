Mad River Taste Place Showcases Vermont Food & Beverage Makers

Vermont food business incubator Mad River Food Hub has opened the Mad River Taste Place in Waitsfield, Vermont, a venue showcasing the state’s food and drink businesses.

Located in a contemporary building that once housed a bank, the Taste Place offers a retail experience where residents and visitors can taste and learn from the food and beverage makers of the Mad River Valley and other areas of Vermont.

The Taste Place includes a full cheese and charcuterie counter, walk-in retail cooler, training room, artisan’s demonstration area, media room, conference room and tasting hall. The existing bank safe was converted to a storage cooler where the Vermont-made food and beverages are stored.

Local makers whose products are sold at the Taste Place include Lawson’s Finest Liquids beer, Von Trapp Farmstead cheese, Ploughgate Creamery butter, Mad River Distillers spirits, Quayl’s Chocolates, Little Hogback Farm maple candies, Babette’s Table charcuterie, pH Tea, goodMix breakfast and Green Rabbit bread. The Vermont Cheese Council has located its office at the Taste Place.

“There is a need to help our young artisanal companies market their products, and the best way is to have potential customers taste these local foods and beverages and learn about the makers,” said Robin Morris, president of Mad River Food Hub. “In addition to the products from the Mad River Valley, we offer cheeses from the 50-plus Vermont cheese makers at our cut-and-serve counter. The Vermont Cheese Council has located its office at the Mad River Taste Place, and we have also partnered with the Vermont Cider Makers Association to offer ciders from all the cider makers in Vermont.”

Vermont Department of Tourism and Commissioner Wendy Knight was on hand for the recent grand opening. She said the Taste Place “is a fabulous new draw for tourists and residents in the Mad River Valley. Culinary and craft beverage tourism is such a large part of the Vermont tourism experience, and to now have a beautiful new venue to showcase our state’s premier food and beverage makers will expand the availability of their products to visitors and local consumers alike.”