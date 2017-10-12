Albertsons Cos. Stores Raising Money For California Wildfire Relief

The Albertsons Cos. Foundation is launching an in-store fundraiser to help people and communities affected by the California wildfires. Safeway, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons stores in California and Northern Nevada are raising money to help disaster relief organizations, including the Red Cross, prepare for, respond to and help people recover from the fires.

Customers can make their donations at store checkstands, and the Albertsons Cos. Foundation will match the donations up to $500,000.

“We have a long-standing history serving California. We’re committed to helping our neighbors during this crisis,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, executive director of the foundation. “We know the needs are great, and we want to make a meaningful impact to help people recover.”

Along with financial assistance, Safeway’s Northern California division is working with the Red Cross to donate tractor trailers to transport and store food to help evacuation shelters. They are also working with multiple local organizations throughout Napa and Sonoma counties to provide food and other necessities to multiple shelters.

Safeway, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons are banners that operate under Albertsons Cos. Founded in 2001, the Albertsons Cos. Foundation, formerly The Safeway Foundation, supports causes that impact customers’ lives. Albertsons Cos. says its stores provide the opportunity to mobilize funding and create awareness in its neighborhoods. The foundation focuses on giving locally in the areas of health and human services, hunger relief, education and helping people with disabilities. Albertsons Cos. and the Albertsons Cos. Foundation have invested $1 billion in its neighborhoods since 2001.