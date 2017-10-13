Puratos Group Returns To Bay State To Open Innovation Center

Puratos Group, which offers a range of bakery, patisserie and chocolate products worldwide, returned to the Greater Boston area with the opening of an innovation center in early September in Norwood, Massachusetts. Puratos invested $1.5 million to create the 5,300-s.f. facility, designed to bring the company’s management, sales, customer service and technical teams focusing on New England closer to its customers.

The Innovation Center provides Puratos’ commercial and artisan customers with access to the latest industry equipment, expertise and training, as well as in-depth research into international trends, the company says.

“Helping our customers be even more successful with their businesses is behind our continuing expansion here in the United States,” said Daniel Malcorps, Puratos Group CEO. “With this new Innovation Center, we want to inspire our customers with better ideas based on consumer expectations, and support them in the development of their products and help them solve technical challenges.”

Puratos Innovation Centers support a global team of more than 463 technical advisors who work with customers large and small in the bakery, patisserie and chocolate-making sectors, including artisans and industrial manufacturers, quick-service restaurants and large supermarkets. It also sends a “Sensobus” around the country, a touring bus, meeting with customers and displaying new products.

Puratos Boston is the company’s 82nd facility worldwide. Earlier in 2017, Puratos relocated its Innovation Center in Miami, and in 2018 will open an Innovation Center in New York as part of the company’s continuing expansion.

At a press conference, Puratos officials stressed ethics and sustainability in company operations. Puratos often pays more to farmers to improve their wages, and invests in baking schools in 69 countries to help find skilled labor. Malcorps said 25 percent of sales are invested in research and development

Virtual Innovation Center

In late September, Puratos launched a Virtual Innovation Center worldwide to support its customers in bakery, patisserie and chocolate finished goods. The center is open every day, 24 hours per day.

“Innovation is at the heart of our business. This is reflected not only in the quality of our products but also in the innovation of our services,” said Malcorps. “With our Virtual Innovation Center, we are proud to offer a service based on state-of-the-art technologies while at the same time keeping the human contact with our experts which no technology can replace.”

The Virtual Innovation Center can provide customers with one-on-one assistance on every aspect of product development.

Its support features include:

Live chat sessions with international and local technical advisers who can provide personalized solutions to customers’ challenges.

A virtual advisor offering customers 24/7 advice on their finished goods.

A recipe database (more than 180 recipes) where customers can “find the inspiration to create tomorrow’s recipes.”

The Puratos 360 virtual tour brings the physical Innovation Center directly to customers’ work space. A virtual walkthrough allows them to explore the center and discover some of the available services of Puratos without having to travel to the location.

“We want to help our customers to create the products and solutions that allow their business to become even more successful. The Virtual Innovation Center is instrumental in making this happen 24/7 from anywhere in the world,” said Philippe Arnauts, group communication manager.

Puratos is an international group offering a full range of products and application expertise for artisan, industry, retailer and foodservice customers in the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors. Puratos first opened an office in Boston in 1975. The company’s headquarters are located on the outskirts of Brussels (Belgium), where the company was founded in 1919. Today, Puratos’ products and services are available in more than 100 countries around the world. Puratos’ customers include artisan and industrial manufacturers, quick-service restaurants and large supermarkets.