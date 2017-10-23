Sheetz Moves Forward With EMV Upgrades Across Store Base

Sheetz, a Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store operator, is moving forward with new EMV upgrades across its entire network of 500 stores on the East Coast.

EMV is a technical standard for smart payment cards and for payment terminals and automated teller machines that can accept them.

Sheetz plans to standardize its network infrastructure with Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s FlexPay IV CRIND payment terminals and other dispenser technologies. The move is aimed to protect its customers from counterfeit card fraud and boost in-store business.

“The Gilbarco FlexPay IV platform provides the flexibility and payment security our customers demand, so we are making it standard across our network,” said Ryan Sheetz, VP of brand strategies. “These upgrades will also help us provide our customers with the most convenient forecourt experience possible because they can use their mobile-based payment and loyalty cards when they fill up at a Sheetz location.”

“Sheetz is a long-established leader and innovator in the industry. We continue to see leading retailers like Sheetz not only move forward with their EMV upgrades but also leverage the upgrades to improve other elements of their businesses beyond security,” said Mark Williams, Gilbarco VP of marketing. “By deploying our EMV technology and improving customers’ shopping experiences with convenient and engaging dispenser enhancements, Sheetz will be able to keep customers safe from credit card fraud while encouraging them to go into the store.”

Hurricane relief efforts yield large donation

In other news, Sheetz announced it is donating $150,000 to hurricane disaster relief efforts. Sheetz’s 560 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia accepted donations at checkout for the victims of the recent hurricanes Sept. 7-30.