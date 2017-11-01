NACS Reveals The Top 10 Cool New Products From Its Show

At the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Chicago in October, the Cool New Products Preview Room closed out its 17th year of showcasing new products, flavors, packaging and innovations. Preview room visitors used handheld scanners to capture product details, exhibitor booth numbers and contact information. Upon leaving the preview room, attendees received a customized printout of each item they scanned.

Attendees scanned the 315-plus products featured in the preview room nearly 20,000 times.

Based on total scans, the overall top 10 Cool New Products are: