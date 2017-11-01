NACS Reveals The Top 10 Cool New Products From Its Show

At the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Chicago in October, the Cool New Products Preview Room closed out its 17th year of showcasing new products, flavors, packaging and innovations. Preview room visitors used handheld scanners to capture product details, exhibitor booth numbers and contact information. Upon leaving the preview room, attendees received a customized printout of each item they scanned.
Attendees scanned the 315-plus products featured in the preview room nearly 20,000 times.
Based on total scans, the overall top 10 Cool New Products are:
- Java House Authentic Cold Brew Coffee by Heartland Food Products Group.
- Protein Cakes Protein & SuperFruit by thinkThin LLC.
- Profit Pusher3 Adjustable Tray by RTC.
- React & Sumpur by CAF Inc.
- STOK Cold Brew Coffee Bulk by DanoneWave Away From Home.
- Hillshire Snacking Small Plates by Tyson Convenience.
- i-mop XL by Tennant Co.
- Wireless Charging Pad, USB-C Charger, Spinners by Tell Industries.
- Brandle2 Promotional Door Handle by Marmon Group.
- Fresh-Cut Sandwiches with Flavor-Guard Packaging by Tyson Convenience.