New Jersey, New York Implementing More Tobacco Restrictions

Starting Nov. 1, New Jersey smokers under the age of 21 years old cannot legally purchase tobacco products or electronic cigarettes. Gov. Chris Christie signed the new law in July to raise the legal purchasing age for tobacco and e-cigarettes from 19 to 21 and gave the state four months to prepare for the change.

New Jersey joined California and Hawaii as the third state to raise the tobacco purchasing age to 21.

Oregon and Maine will raise their tobacco purchase age to 21 on Jan. 1, 2018, and July 1, 2018, respectively, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law that bans vaping anywhere smoking is prohibited. That ban will go into effect Nov. 23.

The New York Assembly approved the addition of electronic cigarettes to New York’s Clean Indoor Air Act over the summer. Within the state, approximately 70 percent of localities had already including vaping in their smoking bans with New York City’s prohibition being in effect for the past four years.

As a result of this bill, electronic cigarettes will not be welcome in restaurants, bars and workplaces.

A New York State Department of Health study in 2016 found that 20 percent of youths have tried electronic cigarettes.

“These products are marketed as a healthier alternative to cigarettes, but the reality is they also carry long-term risks to the health of users and those around them,” said Cuomo. “This measure closes another dangerous loophole in the law creating a stronger, healthier New York for all.”