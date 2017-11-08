Meijer, H-E-B, Kroger Expanding Delivering Options With Shipt

As the holidays approach, a number of grocery retailers, including Meijer, H-E-B and Kroger, are increasing their home delivery options.

Meijer is gearing up for the holidays by adding thousands of general merchandise items to its popular store-to-door home delivery service. The general merchandise items now available through Meijer Home Delivery include gifts and toys, as well as wrapping paper, artificial trees and Christmas decorations. Other items added to a total of more than 70,000 fresh produce, grocery and general merchandise items hand-picked by Shipt shoppers from local Meijer stores include electronics like TVs, tablets, headphones, drones and gaming systems.

“We’ve had tremendous success delivering groceries to our customers across the Midwest, so we are very pleased to offer them the convenience of having their holiday gifts delivered to their doorstep as well,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “Whether you are looking for a turkey, toys and gifts or even decorations, our brick–and-mortar stores combined with a personal shopping solution provides something for everyone’s holiday shopping needs.”

Since launching in Detroit last September, Meijer and official home delivery partner Shipt have expanded the personalized service to more than 200 stores in 148 days. The Meijer Home Delivery service is on track to make more than a million deliveries from its stores by year end, and is available to more than 10 million households in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Shipt expanding H-E-B delivery in Houston

Shipt is expand its delivery service area across the Houston metro. Beginning on Nov. 15, Shipt will expand its current coverage area, bringing access to grocery delivery from H-E-B to an additional 413,000 households across the Houston metro area.

“Our long-standing partnership with H-E-B and their constant support is what has allowed Shipt to see such success across Texas this past year,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “With this newest expansion, we’re bringing increased access to H-E-B’s quality produce and products to meet the requests of new and current members in the Houston metro.”

Shipt launched its partnership with H-E-B in San Antonio in May of 2016, and has since expanded to service seven markets in Texas. With this expansion across the Houston metro area, more than 5.5 million households in Texas will have access to H-E-B home delivery.

Shipt launching in Richmond with Kroger

Shipt will begin delivering groceries from Kroger to Richmond, Virginia, residents on Nov. 16. The service will deliver fresh produce, groceries and household items from local Kroger stores, with plans to add additional retailers at a later date.

“This year has been one of tremendous growth for Shipt, and with our expansion into the Richmond area, Shipt will now have a presence in 16 states across the United States,” said Smith. “Shipt is dedicated to creating a superior grocery delivery experience in each of our markets, and now Richmond area residents will be able to enjoy the convenience of shopping with Shipt.”

At launch, more than 390,000 households in the Richmond metro area will have access to grocery delivery from Shipt. Leading up to the launch, the company plans to add 250 Richmond area residents to its network of shoppers, who are responsible for fulfilling each order.