Supervalu Leadership Changes, Dament Named EVP Of Retail, Marketing

Supervalu Inc. is making several executive leadership changes. The company has promoted Anne Dament to EVP, retail, marketing and private brands, effective immediately, and will appoint Stuart McFarland SVP, general counsel and corporate secretary, following the resignation of Karla Robertson, EVP, general counsel and corporate secretary, later this week.

Dament joined Supervalu in January 2017 and has made significant contributions, including developing a strong plan and implementation strategy to improve the company’s retail division, reorganizing multiple retail merchandise groups, consolidating wholesale and retail marketing efforts and driving new product introductions, says Supervalu. With respect to new products, she has brought new ideas and direction to Supervalu’s portfolio, including launching more than 350 new private label items this year, and developed other solutions, such as Supervalu’s recent launch of the national “Quick & Easy” meal solution program.

“Anne is a smart, creative and dynamic leader and has made a significant impact on our team in a short time frame,” said Mark Gross, Supervalu’s president and CEO. “Over the last year, she’s set a positive vision for our retail initiatives, particularly here in Minnesota, introduced exciting new product innovation to wholesale and retail, and brought greater collaboration between our retail and wholesale teams.”

Karla Robertson will resign from her position effective Nov. 17 to join Pentair plc.

Story continues below

More Supervalu news:

“Karla is a highly respected leader who has been a tremendous asset to this company and to me personally,” said Gross. “She has been a great member of the executive team and contributor toward our growth and transformation. Not only has she provided excellent legal advice, but she has also served an invaluable role as business partner and advisor to all of us. I thank Karla for her service to our company over the past eight years and wish her all the best.”

Stuart McFarland has been appointed SVP, general counsel and corporate secretary effective Nov. 18. McFarland has worked at Supervalu since 2010 in positions of increasing responsibility and currently serves as VP, associate general counsel and assistant corporate secretary focusing on corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, securities and corporate governance. Prior to joining Supervalu, McFarland was an associate at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Los Angeles. McFarland earned his B.A. degree in economics from the University of Florida and his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School, where he graduated summa cum laude.

Gross continued, “Looking forward, we are very excited to have Stuart as our general counsel as we continue our transformation and focus on organic and new growth opportunities. Stuart is an extremely intelligent, insightful and hard-working leader who will hit the ground running with his knowledge of Supervalu and our industry.”

Keep reading: