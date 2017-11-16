Superior Grocers, Niagara Providing Turkey, Trimmings To 100 Families

Superior Grocers and Niagara Cares, the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling, are teaming up to provide 100 families in need with a free turkey and all the Thanksgiving trimmings in a reusable grocery bag.

Niagara Bottling and Superior employees at 815 West Holt Boulevard in Ontario, California, will assemble the bags of food Nov. 20 and will then distribute them to the pre-selected families after they share what they are thankful for this year. The benefiting families were identified by the Ontario-Montclair School District. The bags will contain a turkey, pie, potatoes, gravy, stuffing and more.

Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently owned chain of grocery stores in Southern California. It began its operations in 1981 with one store and now operates 45 stores throughout the region, employing nearly 4,500 associates.

Niagara Bottling, headquartered in Ontario, California, is a manufacturer of private brand bottled water with 20 plants across 14 states. It works with retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country, producing a variety of beverages including water, tea, sports drinks, vitamin waters and sparkling beverages.

