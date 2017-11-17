The Beyond Burger Gains Distribution In Illinois Through Jewel-Osco

Beyond Meat is expanding its footprint in the state of Illinois with distribution of its Beyond Burger in the meat section of 200 Jewel-Osco grocery stores. After the expansion, Illinois will be the third-largest grocery market for the brand, behind California and Washington.

“Chicago has been, and continues to be, a terrific market for us,” said Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown. “I’m so pleased to see the Beyond Burger gaining so much traction there, and am thrilled to gain placement in the meat aisle at Jewel-Osco. The consumer’s experience with the Beyond Burger needs to be as seamless as possible, including where they find it—in the meat section—and we applaud Jewel-Osco for thinking expansively about the future of protein.”

Epic Burger, Beyond Meat’s first restaurant partner in Chicago, sold more than 20,000 Beyond Burgers across eight locations since launching in July. That equates to 10 percent of Epic Burger’s sandwich and burger sales. The typical veggie burger makes up just 1 percent of such sales for burger chains that provide the option, says Beyond Meat. The company believes that “appeal to meat-lovers who seek to incorporate delicious plant-based options into their diet,” explains the popularity of it burger at the restaurant.

“The Beyond Burger is the world’s only burger that looks, cooks and tastes like ground beef from cows but is made entirely from plants, without GMOs, soy or gluten,” says the company, adding that the Beyond Burger offers more protein and iron than beef and is a cholesterol free food, with less saturated fat than beef.

The addition of Jewel-Osco brings The Beyond Burger’s distribution footprint to 4,300 retailers, including the nation’s two largest grocery chains—Kroger and Albertsons—as well as 3,700 restaurants. Other Illinois grocery retailers that carry the burger include Whole Foods and Mariano’s.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Beyond Meat is a privately held company with a mission of building meat directly from plants. Investors include Bill Gates, actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio, Twitter co-founders Biz Stone and Evan Williams, Kleiner Perkins, former McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson, Honest Tea founder Seth Goldman, Humane Society of the United States, and Tyson Foods.

