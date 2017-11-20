  • Search 
    search
Home
Category News
Beverages

Maine Companies Combine To Form Valley Beverage

Posted by
Date:
in: Beverages, Category News, Northeast, Suppliers
Leave a comment
Valley Beverages

Valley Distributors of Oakland, Maine, will acquire Federal Distributors of Lewiston, Maine.

The new operating name for the combined companies will be Valley Beverage.

“We are very excited about the growth opportunities and the great new markets that the acquisition of Federal Distributors will bring,” said Michael Runser, president of Valley Beverage. “Our goal is to improve upon the family-owned legacies of both companies. We look forward to working with the experienced team at Federal Distributors.”

“Federal Distributors has been a family success story for more than 70 years,” said John Cronin, company president. “After careful consideration, we decided that Valley Beverage was the best company to assume ownership. We know Valley Beverage will maintain our high standards of customer service.”

Valley Beverage will maintain both distribution facilities in Lewiston and Oakland.

Valley Distributors was founded in 1974 and distributes national and local craft beers and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the central Maine region. Its distribution facilities are located on Belgrade Road in Oakland and Lisbon Road in Lewiston.

Tags:

About The Author

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *