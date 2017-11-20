Big Y Opens New Express Fuel Station In South Hadley, Mass.

Big Y Foods celebrated the opening of its newest Big Y Express fuel station and convenience store at 467 Newton Street in South Hadley, Massachusetts, on Nov. 4. This 1,558-s.f. market is the sixth Big Y Express location; the other five can be found in Lee, Pittsfield, Hadley, Longmeadow and Wilbraham.

The new Hadley location has eight gas pumps, and free air machines are available around the clock for tire inflation. The store itself is open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.

Inside the store, selections include doughnuts, pastries and fresh, in-store baked muffins and cookies.

Other food offerings include fresh fruits, gourmet sandwiches, salads and an assortment of fresh snack items in convenient “cup” packaging. The location also has a selection of Big Y label milk, bread, numerous cold beverages, candy, snacks, tobacco products, lottery and ice. Big Y’s Silver Savings Club members receive 5 cents per-gallon discount with their membership cards every day.

Commenting on the opening, Charles D’Amour, Big Y president and COO, said, “We are always looking to bring our customers even more. Indeed, we are excited to not only help our customers save on their fueling needs but also make life easier by offering convenience items that our customers can grab on the run. This is especially important given the hectic lives and schedules we all lead. Big Y Express showcases our expertise in food and service along with new fuel savings for all. We are excited to be able to bring this new concept to the South Hadley area.”

‘Sack Hunger’ campaign now under way

In other company news, Big Y launched its “Sack Hunger in Your Town” campaign. For the eighth year, all Big Y supermarkets are working to help feed the hungry within its local communities through “Care To Share Sack Hunger”—a large reusable grocery bag filled with non-perishable staple food items for local food banks. Customers purchase a sack hunger bag of groceries for $10, and Big Y distributes the food to that region’s local food bank.

In turn, the food banks distribute the filled “sacks” to area soup kitchens, food pantries, senior food programs and daycare centers as well as many of their other member agencies. All of the donated sacks are distributed within the supermarket’s marketing area so every donation stays within the local community. Since its inception eight years ago, more than 112,000 bags of food have been donated to area needy via Big Y’s Care To Share Sack Hunger Program. This year’s sack hunger campaign runs through Dec. 31.