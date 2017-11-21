Second-Generation Grocer From Nebraska Seeks U.S. Senate Seat

Jane Raybould is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer in the 2018 election. A second-generation grocer from Nebraska, Raybould currently serves as a member of the Lincoln City Council.

Her father, Russ Raybould, founded the B&R Stores chain, which operates 19 stores under the Russ’s Market and Super Saver banners. It was one of the first employee-owned companies in Nebraska and today is the largest independent grocery chain in the state.

It had humble beginnings. Her father left a job as a district meat manager for Safeway to buy a corner store. That was 50 years ago and her parents had three children at home.

“I watched my parents’ hard work and vision. Despite the odds and being up against the big chains, they turned that one rickety old corner grocery store into a thriving business of 19 stores,” Raybould said. “Their dream created opportunities not just for myself and my brother, but for thousands of other people as well.”

Raybould spoke at the ROFDA Fall Conference, held in San Diego Nov. 9-12.

“I am so proud of what my parents were able to do,” she said. “But I fear that those opportunities that allowed them to live their dreams are just out of the reach of so many young Nebraska families struggling to make ends meet and to do the simple things that make up the American Dream, like saving up to buy their first home or even starting their own business to support their family and sending their children to college.”

Raybould said the country needs a change in direction and that Congress could learn a thing or two from the grocery industry. Grocery stores and their shoppers have had a sacred trust going back generations. Grocers help move food from the farm to the dinner table, all while providing a safe, pleasant and convenient experience for their customers.

“Our stores are more than brick and mortar. They are part of our community. They are gathering places for our neighbors and an opportunity for our associates to make a good living,” she said. “As a businesswoman, as a grocer, as an elected official and an American, I can’t stand watching the broken, divisive partisan battles going on in Washington, D.C., right now. Let’s send a grocer to represent us in the United States Senate.”

Raybould has represented grocers with the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, National Grocers Association and the Food Marketing Institute for the past 14 years, and has been part of the battle for credit and debit reforms, meaningful tax and estate tax reform and retaining LIFO, the last-in, first-out accounting method.

“As a businesswoman, I know the role of the government, but I’ve also seen where things go wrong, where politicians get in the way with overreach and over-regulation,” Raybould said.

Main Street not Wall Street

Raybould wonders why at least one of the state’s two U.S. senators doesn’t serve on the committee on agriculture in Washington when agriculture is the “backbone” of the state’s economy.

“I can tell you that that’s where I want to be, and that is what I will fight for as Nebraska’s newest senator,” Raybould said.

In addition, Fischer supported legislation that Raybould said hurts the food industry and its customers.

“She voted to take away our rights, our opportunity to form class-action lawsuits. Instead of supporting Nebraska’s small businesses, Sen. Fischer delivered the deciding vote to overturn a rule protecting us from binding arbitration clauses,” Raybould said. “There are powerful interests trying to continue to divide us and continue to concentrate their power and wealth. These forces are investing heavily in my opponent’s campaign.”

She reminded those in the room who lobbied and worked hard on debit card “swipe fee” reform that the industry has had to fight against the “anti-suing clauses” sought by American Express, Visa and MasterCard.

“I’ve seen our profit-and-loss statements. These fees have an even bigger impact on our bottom line than the rising cost of health care for our associates,” she said. “So when my opponent took thousands of dollars from Wall Street, thousands from Wells Fargo, thousands from American Express and thousands from Experian, she then turned around to vote to take away our rights and our legal recourse to fight for our businesses and our customers. I called her out for being a tool of the banks and part of the rigged system.”

She didn’t want the audience to misunderstand what she was saying. B&R Stores partners with banks to help grow business, “but we don’t owe them our livelihood.”

An independent way of thinking

Raybould said Nebraskans are independent minded and elect leaders based on their ideas and vision, not their political party. It is the only state in the country that has a unicameral government. It is officially nonpartisan and its members are called senators. It is a system that has served the state’s citizens well for generations.

“That same independent streak exists for our industry. We want to see our leaders elected who will fight for our small businesses, for our industry, for our customers,” Raybould said. “The political party may be listed on the ballot, but we know there are thousands of voters who historically vote and value the individual person so much more.”

The election for U.S. Senate in Nebraska will take place on Nov. 6, 2018. Raybould asked those in attendance at the ROFDA conference for their support.

“We have an opportunity to elect a grocer to the United States Senate, a new kind of leader, a new kind of senator, an independent-minded leader who will listen to her constituents, who knows how to build coalitions and who will fight for what we believe in,” she said. “We need a senator to stand up for Main Street and not Wall Street. I’m Jane Raybould. I am a proud second-generation grocer. I’m running for the United States Senate. I cannot win this alone, so I ask for your help today. I would love to be in contact with you on issues that matter to you. Trust me, I’ve been a fighter and I will continue to fight for our industry.”