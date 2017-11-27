Sheetz Family To Receive Pennsylvania Society Gold Medal

The Sheetz family, founders of the Sheetz convenience store chain that routinely is recognized for its community philanthropy, will receive the 2017 Pennsylvania Society Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement on Dec. 2 at the society’s annual dinner in New York City.

“The Sheetz family is a success story that reflects the best traditions of Pennsylvania and The Pennsylvania Society,” said Roger Richards, Pennsylvania Society president.

“From its founding in rural Blair County in 1952, Sheetz has championed industry-leading innovations from touch-screen technology to the then-revolutionary idea that a convenience store could serve quality food. With more than 500 stores currently, they have grown to become one of the largest and most-successful convenience store networks in the nation, yet they never have forgotten where they came from giving back generously to the community each step of the way all of which makes the Sheetz family the ideal recipient of the Society’s 2017 Gold Medal,” said Richards.

One of the family’s next-generation executives, Travis Sheetz, who serves as EVP of operations, will accept the award on behalf of the family.

The Society’s December black-tie dinner is an annual gathering of business and public figures from Pennsylvania and around the world. The Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement was founded in 1908 in commemoration of the society’s 10th anniversary. Every year, the Gold Medal is awarded to a prominent person in recognition of leadership, citizenship and contributions to the arts, science, education and industry.

Founded in 1899, The Pennsylvania Society is a nonprofit, non-partisan patriotic and charitable organization with more than 2,000 members from the Commonwealth and throughout the United States and the world. Founded to encourage the ideals of William Penn, its purpose is to honor achievement, reward excellence, promote scholarship, goodwill and understanding and unite all Pennsylvanians in bonds of fellowship and friendship.