JOH Appoints Grocery, Specialty/Natural Foods Account Executives

Kevin Bumpus recently joined regional broker JOH as an account executive, and Kim Baldasaro has joined the company’s specialty/natural division as an account executive and headquarter sales representative in the Baltimore, Maryland, market.

Bumpus joins JOH with many years of experience working on various client accounts, including Amish Country Roll Butter, GreyStar, Orchids Paper, Smucker’s and Wrigley’s. He has worked with Associated Grocers of New England, Big Y, Bozzuto’s, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Market Basket, Price Chopper and Shaw’s. At JOH, he will be reporting to John Blaisdell, director of grocery.

“We are excited to have Kevin join JOH,” said Gerry Castignetti, EVP, sales manager, grocery, frozen and dairy. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, professionalism and energy to our team. Kevin is passionate about the industry, and we look forward to having him grow our business to new heights.”

Baldasaro will be responsible for managing the following customers: Avenue Gourmet, DPI, EMD, Mom’s, Safeway, Whole Foods and Yes. She joins JOH with many years of experience at C&S Wholesale Grocers, Burris Logistics and UNFI. She has spent the last six years with Presence Marketing handling a variety of sales positions and responsibilities. At JOH, Baldasaro will be reporting to Art Papazian, EVP specialty/ethnic/natural.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Kim’s background and experience on our team,” said Papazian. “She will be a great asset to JOH clients and customers, especially while navigating the ever-changing natural foods landscape.”

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare Sr. The company now operates 16 offices, employing more than 500 people and representing more than 400 clients.

