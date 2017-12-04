  • Search 
    search
Home
Northeast
Grocery

JOH Appoints Grocery, Specialty/Natural Foods Account Executives

Posted by
Date:
in: Grocery, Northeast
Leave a comment
JOH/Hansen-Stahl

Kevin Bumpus recently joined regional broker JOH as an account executive, and Kim Baldasaro has joined the company’s specialty/natural division as an account executive and headquarter sales representative in the Baltimore, Maryland, market.

Kevin Bumpus
Kevin Bumpus

Bumpus joins JOH with many years of experience working on various client accounts, including Amish Country Roll Butter, GreyStar, Orchids Paper, Smucker’s and Wrigley’s. He has worked with Associated Grocers of New England, Big Y, Bozzuto’s, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Market Basket, Price Chopper and Shaw’s. At JOH, he will be reporting to John Blaisdell, director of grocery.

“We are excited to have Kevin join JOH,” said Gerry Castignetti, EVP, sales manager, grocery, frozen and dairy. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, professionalism and energy to our team. Kevin is passionate about the industry, and we look forward to having him grow our business to new heights.”

Kim Baldasaro
Kim Baldasaro

Baldasaro will be responsible for managing the following customers: Avenue Gourmet, DPI, EMD, Mom’s, Safeway, Whole Foods and Yes. She joins JOH with many years of experience at C&S Wholesale Grocers, Burris Logistics and UNFI. She has spent the last six years with Presence Marketing handling a variety of sales positions and responsibilities. At JOH, Baldasaro will be reporting to Art Papazian, EVP specialty/ethnic/natural.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Kim’s background and experience on our team,” said Papazian. “She will be a great asset to JOH clients and customers, especially while navigating the ever-changing natural foods landscape.”

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare Sr. The company now operates  16 offices, employing more than 500 people and representing more than 400 clients.

Keep reading:

JOH Buys Milwaukee HBC Broker Hansen-Stahl Sales & Marketing

JOH Founder’s Wife, Kay O’Hare, Has Passed Away At 92

JOH Bike Team Raises Money For Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Tags:

About The Author

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *