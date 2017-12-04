ShopRite Promotes ‘Healthy Holidays’ With Nutrition Campaign

ShopRite has launched “Healthy Holidays,” a new campaign that allows shoppers to sample better-for-you holiday foods, receive free nutritional advice from in-store health and wellness experts and download a recipe booklet that features lightened-up versions of traditional holiday favorites.

The recipe book includes ideas for holiday-inspired salads, appetizers, meals and desserts, as well as “swap” ideas to create better-for-you versions of baked goods, pasta dishes and entrees. Some highlights include squash and cherry-stuffed turkey, creamy root vegetable soup, no-bake creamy pumpkin pie and coconut-sugar lemon bars, plus general tips on how to lighten up mashed potatoes, pasta dishes and baked goods. Shoppers can pick up a free “Healthy Holidays” recipe brochure at the office of their local in-store ShopRite dietitian, or they can download it at shoprite.com/healthy-holidays.

“We know it’s hard to resist temptation over the holidays,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, director of health and wellness at ShopRite. “That’s why we’re so excited to let people know about our “Healthy Holidays” campaign, which is all about helping our customers enjoy the holidays and create festive meals and desserts that are as delicious as they are nutritious.”

“Healthy Holidays,” which runs through the end of December, is the latest addition to ShopRite’s Well Everyday messaging program. In addition to in-store events, the campaign features signage throughout the store, as well as messaging on the supermarket’s website, social media channels and in its weekly circulars.

