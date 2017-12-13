Goodman Gluten Free Expands Distribution To Shaw’s And Star Market

Goodman Gluten Free, a line of gluten-free baked goods, now is available in 113 select Shaw’s and Star Market supermarkets in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The line is stocked in the frozen grocery section and comprises 12 items, including breads, muffins, cookies, cupcakes and a new vanilla snack cake.

With its distribution to Shaw’s and Star Market, Goodman Gluten Free products now can be found in more than 2,200 eastern U.S. supermarkets.

The Shaw’s and Star Market distribution builds on the baker’s presence in major supermarkets including Ahold (Giant Carlisle, Giant Landover, Hannaford, Martin’s, Stop & Shop), Big Y and The Fresh Market.

The frozen grocery placement marks continued growth for the brand in that section of the supermarket.

“While our extended shelf life has made our primary focus the supermarket in-store bakery, our superior taste has resulted in an increasing number of placements in the frozen grocery section as well, and we welcome them,” said Bob Goodman, founder and CEO of Goodman Gluten Free.

“We’re delighted to add Goodman Gluten Free to the gluten-free products we offer at Shaw’s and Star Market,” said Justin Passut, sales manager for dairy and frozen for the stores. “A growing number of shoppers are embracing a gluten-free lifestyle. The Goodman line helps us to satisfy them with delicious gluten-free products that are also dairy free, peanut free, clean label, natural and non-GMO.”

“We’re especially pleased with our new distribution to Shaw’s and Star Market because it comes during the holidays,” Bob Goodman added. “The holidays can be a challenging time for gluten- and dairy-sensitive consumers.”

A new snack cake was created in response to ongoing consumer requests.

“A cake that’s ‘big but not too big—and tasty.’ That’s what consumers told us they want,” said Goodman. “We tested various cake, frosting and sprinkle combinations and added the winner to our line. It serves 2-3 people, perfectly.”