Beyond Meat Unveils Plant-Based ‘Beyond Sausage’ Links

Beyond Meat is introducing its next plant-based innovation, Beyond Sausage. According to the company, its newest offering “delivers on the juicy, satisfying taste and texture of pork sausage, but with more protein, 43 percent less total fat, 38 percent less saturated fat, 27 percent less calories and 26 percent less sodium than traditional pork sausage.” Beyond Sausage launched this week exclusively at the Whole Foods Market Pearl Street store in Boulder, Colorado, in three flavors: Original Bratwurst, Hot Italian and Sweet Italian.

“I love Beyond Sausage first and foremost because it’s truly so enjoyable to eat but also because I see it as an advance in our team’s relentless march toward a perfect build of meat from plants,” said Ethan Brown, CEO of Beyond Meat. “Though we aren’t there yet, I’m encouraged by the progress we’ve made with Beyond Sausage and look forward to hearing what the consumer thinks.”

Beyond Sausage is an assembly of pea, fava bean, and rice protein organized to deliver against the unique texture of pork sausage, while trace amounts of beet lend the meaty red color and coconut oil ensures mouth-watering juiciness, the company says. And it’s all wrapped in a plant-based casing derived from algae. Like the Beyond Burger, the company used its proprietary approach to braiding and binding proteins, fats, minerals and water to recreate the basic architecture of meat.

Behold, #BeyondSausage. The 1st plant-based sausage to deliver the juicy, sizzling satisfaction of pork sausage, but with more protein, fewer calories, and less fat. Learn more about this modern miracle of meatiness here ➡️https://t.co/R6rgRJss9K pic.twitter.com/9kWNfLywaR — Beyond Meat (@BeyondMeat) December 18, 2017

“As a category leader in plant-based meat alternatives, Beyond Meat has revolutionized how consumers get their protein,” said Red Elk Banks, VP of Whole Foods Market’s Rocky Mountain region. “We’re thrilled to introduce the Beyond Sausage to our Boulder shoppers, and proud to partner with Beyond Meat on the introduction of another innovative and delicious plant-based protein.”

Offerings available at Whole Foods Market’s Pearl Street store include the Original Bratwurst topped with sauerkraut and mustard, Hot Italian with grilled red and green peppers, and Sweet Italian with pickled vegetables, pepperoncini, and grilled red onions.

The Beyond Burger, made entirely from plants, without GMOs, soy or gluten, is sold in the meat case at more than 5,000 grocery stores nationwide, including Kroger, Albertsons Cos., Ahold Delhaize and Whole Foods Market, as well as on the menu at more than 4,000 restaurants, hotels and college campus dining halls.

