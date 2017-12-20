GasBuddy Adds Dual-Branding Capability For C-Stores, Gas Stations

GasBuddy of Boston announced the ability for gas stations and convenience stores to be co-branded in the GasBuddy app with a new, dual–branding feature.

This new capability provides convenience and fuel retailers the ability to increase their digital visibility, provide accurate information to customers and ultimately drive foot traffic to their locations. The new dual-branding feature will enable retailers to:

Build brand awareness. Customers will be able to see both the fuel brand and the convenience store brand logos on the list and station screens in the GasBuddy app to reduce location confusion.

“Brands that lack online visibility are at a serious disadvantage, and this has been especially true for many of those who operate co-branded stations,” says Greg Fox, EVP of retailer services at GasBuddy. “Understanding that accurate listings management is vital in today’s marketplace, GasBuddy created the dual-branding feature to directly tackle this problem in a way that makes sense both for consumers and retailers.”

The Listings Management Solution from GasBuddy business pages allows brands to update their information across all of their stores.