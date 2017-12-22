Gut Check: New Special K Cereal Includes Probiotics

New Special K Nourish Berries & Peaches with Probiotics from Kellogg’s contains live and active probiotic cultures. Probiotics are live bacteria that add to the beneficial bacteria normally present in the gastrointestinal tract. Unlike other probiotics products, Special K Nourish Berries & Peaches with Probiotics provides this “good” bacteria without the need for refrigeration.

“Our goal is to empower women to feel confident in their food choices,” said Christie Crouch, director of marketing for Special K. “We know digestive wellness is top of mind for many women, and it can be tough to sort through all the options out there. With new Special K Nourish Peaches & Berries with Probiotics, we’re delivering the good bacteria, along with iron and vitamins, to women who are looking to fuel their day.”

Special K Nourish Berries & Peaches with Probiotics features a peach-flavored flake and includes a blend of blueberries, raspberries, peaches and “yogurty” pieces. With 12g of whole grains, it also is a good source of fiber.