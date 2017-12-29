Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Mesa, Arizona, Store Jan. 10

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new store in Mesa, Arizona, at 5918 East Longbow Parkway. The new store in the grocer’s home state will help meet the growing local demand for fresh, natural and organic foods at great prices, Sprouts says.

Sprouts will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the 30,000-s.f. store on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7:00 a.m. To celebrate, the first 200 shoppers in line will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase, and muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the doors open. Upon checkout, every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book featuring Sprouts savings, and every customer will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

Sprouts also is offering shoppers some opening weekend deals. The first 200 customers to make a purchase on Saturday, Jan. 13, will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items. And on Jan. 14, upon checkout, every 15th customer will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to “zero waste,” the new Mesa Sprouts will donate unsold and edible groceries to United Food Bank through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. In 2017, Sprouts stores and distribution centers will have donated an estimated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities. Sprouts says that its evolving “zero waste” initiatives help minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 27,000 team members and operates more than 280 stores in 15 states from coast to coast.

