The Daily Meal Names Giant The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania

The Daily Meal, a website dedicated to food and drink, once again has named Giant Food Stores the best grocery store in Pennsylvania for 2018. (Giant also received the honor in 2016.)

To compile the state-by-state rankings, The Daily Meal looked at online reviews, local polls, social media posts and check-ins. Informal polls also were conducted with local residents to find out more about product quality, customer service, price and store cleanliness.

“We are both thrilled and humbled by this recognition from The Daily Meal, but the real credit belongs to our amazing team of associates who deliver for our customers every day,” said Nicholas Bertram, Giant president. “For 95 years, we’ve helped bring families, friends and communities together around the table with fresh, quality products found at our many neighborhood stores or delivered right to their doorstep.”

Giant’s commitment to quality and freshness began in 1923 when David Javitch opened the Carlisle Meat Market.

Charitable giving also is a big part of Giant’s history as the grocer established long-lasting relationships with its community food banks and children’s hospitals. Giant is a 35-year partner with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and also is a member of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Miracle Million Club as a 20-year-plus corporate partner.

Popsugar, a global lifestyle media brand, also recognized Giant as the best grocery store in Pennsylvania in 2017.

Giant Food Stores LLC operates more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies plus in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, Giant Food Stores employ more than 30,000 associates.