New Hannaford Loyalty Program Rewards Store Brand Purchases

Hannaford Supermarkets has launched My Hannaford Rewards, a loyalty program that adds rewards for store-brand items.

Shoppers who choose to participate earn a 2 percent reward on every store brand item purchase, including fresh meat, seafood and deli items, as well as thousands of packaged products across the store.

About 5,200 fresh and center store items qualify for rewards in an averaged-sized Hannaford store. Shoppers also will receive personalized coupon offers for the national and regional brand products they buy. The 2 percent reward applies to all Hannaford, Taste of Inspirations, Nature’s Place, Home 360, Cha-Ching, Etos, Companion, CareOne and Healthy Accents products.

“My Hannaford Rewards is a way to thank customers with a 2 percent reward on private brand items and coupon offers that are meaningful to them as individuals,” said Michael Vail, president of the Scarborough, Maine-based grocer. “The things that people love about Hannaford—including great fresh food, low everyday prices and excellent service—are our foundation. My Hannaford Rewards builds on that to provide customers with additional benefits for the shopping they do each week.”

Vail said the program is different from traditional supermarket loyalty programs because in-store prices remain the same for all customers whether they enroll in My Hannaford Rewards or not. By contrast, club models or two-tiered loyalty programs require customers to subscribe to access lower prices.

It was launched in all 181 Hannaford stores across the Northeast. The first 400,000 customers to sign up will receive free grocery offers.

Customers can sign up in one of three ways:

Download the app from iTunes or the Android App store and use it as your gateway to sign up for the program, and to access the many benefits of My Hannaford Rewards.

Go to Hannaford.com and sign up right through the website.

Visit any Hannaford store where you can sign up in person.

Users earn rewards every time they shop by scanning their app or entering their phone number at the register. These rewards may be redeemed quarterly, with the total earned being deducted from the customer’s bill during their next shopping trip.

Hannaford first launched the program among associates and as a pilot in 11 stores around Burlington, Vermont. In each case, enrollment and use of the program far surpassed expectations as participants enjoyed the benefits of regularly shopping with My Hannaford Rewards.

Hannaford operates 181 stores in the Northeast. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company employs more than 26,000 associates.