MFA To Honor Grocer Jim Crosby At May Annual Convention

The Massachusetts Food Association (MFA) will honor Jim Crosby of Crosby’s Marketplace as Person of the Year during its 37th Family Convention and Reunion, which will take place this Memorial Day weekend at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

Crosby is the chairman of the board, owner and operator of Crosby’s Marketplace, a seven-store supermarket group in Concord and northeastern Massachusetts. He joined the MFA board of directors in 2003, became vice chair of the association in 2008 and served as board chairman 2010-12. He remains on the association’s board and also serves on the executive committee.

Crosby will be presented with the Milton W. Segel Distinguished Service Award for all the contributions he and his company have made to the association and to the success of the MFA Family Reunion Convention.

“On behalf of the board of directors of the association and my associates, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Jim for his well-deserved honor and recognition,” said MFA Chair Michael Gold of Big Y Foods. “We are pleased to recognize his long involvement and contributions to the association and to our convention year after year and are delighted to be honoring him with the Milton W. Segel Distinguished Service Award.”

“MFA has a longstanding relationship with Jim, his family and associates. He and his family are constant attendees at the association’s annual convention. We are extremely grateful to him for his continued participation through the years in our convention and the association. He has been instrumental in the continued success of the event and of MFA,” said MFA President Chris Flynn.

The MFA also announced its convention theme is “MFA’s Rock Around the Clock—the ’50s” with a category focus of natural, organic, specialty, healthy and ethnic foods. Many of the weekend’s events will celebrate the theme and category focus throughout Memorial Day weekend.