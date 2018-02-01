Sprouts Expands Instacart Delivery In Four Cities, Opens Two New Stores

Residents in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, now can have Sprouts groceries delivered to their homes through Instacart by ordering on the Sprouts Mobile App or at delivery.sprouts.com. The launch includes same-day delivery in as little as one hour in select zip codes. Sprouts says it will expand the service to additional markets across the country throughout the year.

“Sprouts is excited to offer grocery delivery of our fresh and healthy products in these neighborhoods for the first time,” said Sprouts Chief Operations Officer Dan Sanders. “In many cases, this additional convenience will help us reach new guests in neighborhoods outside of where our stores operate.”

More than 12,000 products from Sprouts are available for delivery, including produce, a selection of meat and seafood, dairy, bulk foods and frozen items. Beer and wine also are available for delivery within the launch area. New Instacart customers will receive their first delivery free.

Sprouts opens new stores in Sacramento, Albuquerque

Sprouts Farmers Market opened two new stores on Jan. 31., one in the Natomas neighborhood of Sacramento, California, at 2810 Del Paso Road and one in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at 5600 Coors Boulevard NW. The grocer hosted ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate the opening the 29,000- and 30,000-s.f. stores.

As part of the festivities, the first 200 shoppers in line at the stores received 20 percent off their initial total purchase. Muffin and coffee samples were served to everyone in line before the doors opened. At checkout, every 15th shopper received a Sprouts coupon book, and every customer received one free reusable bag with purchase.

The stores’ grand opening deals are continuing into the weekend. The first 200 customers at each store to make a purchase on Feb. 3 will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items, and every 15th customer to check out on Feb. 4 will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to “zero waste,” the new stores will donate unsold and edible groceries through the retailer’s Food Rescue program. The Sacramento Sprouts will donate to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, and the Albuquerque store will donate to the Roadrunner Food Bank. In 2017, Sprouts stores and distribution centers will have donated an estimated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities. Sprouts says its evolving “zero waste” initiatives help minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 27,000 team members and operates more than 280 stores in 15 states from coast to coast. The company specializes in fresh, natural and organic products.

