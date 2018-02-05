Wakefern’s Joe Sheridan To Lead FMI Board, GS1 US Board Of Governors

On the heels of being named chairman of the board of directors of the Food Marketing Institute, Joseph Sheridan, president and CEO of Wakefern Food Corp., was chosen last week as chairman of the GS1 US Board of Governors.

GS1 US is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to solve supply chain problems through the adoption and implementation of GS1 standards.

The GS1 Board of Governors includes executives from 20 leading organizations, including Campbell Soup Co., eBay Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., Johnson & Johnson, Macy’s Inc., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Pensiamo Inc., Procter & Gamble, Publix Super Markets, PVH Corp., QVC Inc., Sysco Corp., Walmart and Wegmans Food Markets.

More than 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading-partner collaboration and for maximizing the cost effectiveness, speed, visibility, security and sustainability of their business processes.

They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC)-based Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code (UNSPSC).

Additionally, John Inwright, president and CEO of Wendy’s Quality Supply Chain Co-op Inc. (QSCC), and Mel Landis, SVP-business transformation for Coca-Cola North America, were named vice chairmen.

Sheridan, Inwright and Landis are responsible for helping to guide the GS1 US strategy and overall governance of the 20-person board. They work collaboratively with GS1 US senior leadership to oversee subcommittee priorities and ensure adherence to company goals designed to drive adoption of GS1 standards across multiple industries.

“Together with these innovative leaders, GS1 US stands ready to confront the opportunities of a rapidly evolving business and digital landscape,” said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. “Their extensive expertise will prove invaluable to the organization as we anticipate the future needs of consumers and harness the power of data and technology to help bolster the success of our member companies.”

Sheridan, who previously served as the board’s vice chairman, succeeds former GS1 US Board Chairman Mark Alexander, president of Campbell North America. Sheridan became Wakefern’s president and COO in 2011, overseeing the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S. During his more than 40-year tenure at Wakefern, he has held several executive positions, including executive vice president and a succession of management positions in finance, general merchandise, grocery, direct store delivery and marketing.

Sheridan is a past recipient of the GMA Industry Collaboration Leadership Award, previously served on the board of directors of the National Grocers Association and recently was elected chairman of the Food Marketing Institute Board of Directors. He has served on the GS1 US Board of Governors since 2011.

Inwright led the launch of QSCC in 2010 and, as president and CEO, leads the development of high-performance teams focused on innovation and serving QSCC’s members, who include franchisee and company restaurant operator, plus suppliers and distributors.

Prior to joining QSCC, Inwright held executive leadership positions with various organizations including Nice-Pak/PDII, U.S. Foodservice (now US Foods) and Unified Foodservice Purchasing Co-op, LLC (now RSCS, the supply chain co-op for Yum! Brands).

He is a board member of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and previously co-chaired the supply chain subcommittee of the National Council of

Chain Restaurants. He has been a member of the GS1 US Board of Governors since 2013.

Serving as SVP of business transformation for Coca-Cola North America since 2017, Landis is leading a new initiative to focus on all aspects of the company’s effectiveness and efficiency to drive organizational performance.

Previously, he was president of The Minute Maid Co. business unit for two years and held other executive positions with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and Coca-Cola Refreshments. He has been a member of the GS1 US Board of Governors since 2011.