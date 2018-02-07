Hostess Acquires Aryzta Breakfast Brands To Fill Portfolio Gap

Hostess Brands said Feb. 1 that it had completed its acquisition of certain breakfast assets of Aryzta, including one of its Chicago Cloverhill bakery facilities as well as the Big Texas and Cloverhill brands.

“This is an excellent enabling acquisition for the Hostess breakfast strategy and fills a key strategic gap in our product portfolio,” said Dean Metropoulos, executive chairman of Hostess, based in Kansas City, Missouri. “The Big Texas and Cloverhill brands and private label partnerships will add significant strength to our growing breakfast business.”

The Big Texas and Cloverhill brands, Hostess says, provides it with greater access to the club, vending, cash and carry and independent convenience stores sales channels in addition to providing a strong breakfast partnership with several existing key retailers.

The deal also significantly expands the Hostess range of offerings in the breakfast category of sweet baked goods (SBG), including honey buns, danish pastries and cinnamon rolls.

Until June 2017, Aryzta’s Chicago bakery was a significant co-manufacturer for Hostess. With the acquisition, Hostess says it expects to reduce its reliance on co-manufacturing.

“We have had a long supply relationship with Aryzta for our breakfast items and are eager to expand our growing breakfast offerings with these capabilities,” said Andy Jacobs, COO of Hostess. “In addition, the positioning and consumer loyalty to the Big Texas and Cloverhill brands will broaden our participation in a number of distribution outlets.”

In other news, Hostess announced that, with the recently enacted tax legislation, it will be providing bonuses totaling $1,500 to its 1,036 hourly bakery and corporate employees. The bonuses will include $750 in cash and a $500 401(k) contribution.

Hostess also will offer a year’s worth of free product to all employees. A representative from each bakery location will choose a “product of the week” for the bakery and all employees will be eligible to take home one multipack of the week selection, every week of the year.