AIB And Alchemy Academy Offer Bread Baking E-Learning Program

Alchemy Systems, a food industry training company, and AIB International have partnered to help commercial and retail bakeries develop skilled bakers through online training.

AIB International’s Baking Specialist Online Collection—consisting of nine online courses—now is now available through Alchemy Academy, an online training portal for food industry professionals.

According to the “Workforce Gap in U.S. Commercial Baking” report, 87 percent of baking manufacturers face challenges with providing job skills training for new and existing employees. The primary barriers are managing the training across multiple shifts and insufficient staff to develop and implement training. The online baking courses through Alchemy Academy enable restaurant, commercial and retail bakeries to quickly provide their bakery staff with the fundamentals of baking production in an easy and convenient e-learning format.

“As more and more professional bakers are retiring, the industry faces a significant knowledge gap,” said Andre Biane, AIB president and CEO. “The e-learning courses deliver the knowledge and understanding that bakers need to drive higher productivity and reduce waste during production.”

The five core courses include:

Baker’s Math and Science

Bread Quality

Bread Manufacturing Process

Bread Troubleshooting

Function of Ingredients

In addition, specialty courses on pan breads, tortillas, hamburger buns and hearth breads also are available. The courses can be purchased individually and taken at the learner’s convenience and pace.

