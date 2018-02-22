Harmons Celebrates Opening Of Holladay Market In Utah

Harmons opened its Holladay Market store, the locally owned chain’s 18th location, in Holladay, Utah, this week at 4675 South Holladay Boulevard.

“We are proud to officially open our doors to the Holladay community so that customers living and working in this area can experience all that Harmons has to offer,” said Harmons Co-Owner and VP for the Customer Bob Harmon. “This project has been in the works for several years, and we are thrilled to see it become a reality.”

The 16,500-s.f. store is smaller than a traditional Harmons, but the grocer says it contains everything Harmons’ large-format stores have to offer. It features a 2,400-s.f. mezzanine, outdoor balcony seating overlooking Mt. Olympus, and a cooking school where Harmons says “budding chefs and seasoned foodies” alike can hone their culinary skills.

Harmons Holladay Market also features dry aged beef, a selection of fresh foods prepared from scratch, a gelato bar, bread baked fresh daily by specialty-trained bakers, a large selection of specialty cheese, certified organic produce and bulk foods, Harmons private label products and more than 2,300 local products.

Harmons Holladay Market brings 150 new jobs to the area and also features a full-service pharmacy accepting all major insurance plans, in-person pharmacist counseling on all prescriptions, specialty pharmacy services and dietitian services.

“Harmons Holladay Market has already been embraced by the Holladay community, and we are thankful to the city for their support throughout this process,” said Bob Harmon. “We are truly lucky to be in the grocery business and can’t wait for customers to see the store we’ve created for their neighborhood.”

Photo credit/Brandon Young

