Boston Seafood Expo To Focus On International Seafood Trade

Political economist, author and Brown University Professor Mark Blyth is the keynote speaker for Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, taking place Sunday, March 11, through Tuesday, March 13, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Blyth’s address is scheduled for Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Blyth is known for his early predictions of both Brexit and Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

In his keynote entitled “What Does Globalization 3.0 look like? Global Trade in a World of Local Populism,” Blyth will discuss how a phase taking shape now likely will influence global seafood markets and business in years to come.

“Every year at Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, a geographically and culturally diverse group of seafood industry leaders from around the world come together for three days of business,” said Wynter Courmont, event director. “Hearing from Professor Blyth on the intricate mesh of globalization, politics and economics will be incredibly valuable to this globally minded audience.”

Issues of globalization and international trade will be explored further throughout the three-day conference. Educational topics range from products (Maximizing the Whole Fish: How byproducts can increase food production, value and sustainability) to policy (FDA and Customs Enforcement Actions: What to expect in 2018), to productivity and promotions (E-Commerce: Seafood’s future).

Upcoming speakers represent The National Fisheries Institute, Nielsen, Publix, Hyatt Hotels, HelloFresh US and more.

The full conference schedule also includes an exhibition hall staffed with thousands of product and processing vendors (and samples) from around the world, numerous social events, networking opportunities and special presentations, including the 12th Annual Oyster Shucking Competition.

Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer new products, processing and packaging equipment, and services. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute.

Seafood Excellence Awards finalists

Winners of the 2018 Seafood Excellence competition will be honored during a special ceremony Sunday, March 11, at 3:00 p.m.

The annual Seafood Excellence Awards recognize the product leaders in the North American seafood market. Each year, exhibitors have the opportunity to submit their new products for consideration. Products are evaluated by three industry experts based on their uniqueness and appropriateness to the market, taste profile, packaging, market potential, convenience, nutritional value and originality.

The 2018 finalists were selected from 84 entries in the exposition’s New Product Showcase and are competing for two awards: Best New Foodservice Product and Best New Retail Product.

Each finalist’s product will be showcased during the three-day event in Boston.

The 12 finalists for the 2018 awards are: Acme Smoked Fish Corp, Blue Hill Bay Smoked Fish Poke Bowl; Australis Aquaculture, Australis Barramundi Hand-Cut Taco Strips; Azuma Foods International Inc. U.S.A, Lobster Roe Paste; Cedar Bay Grilling Co., Sous Chef Kits–Shrimp Pho Bowl; Cozy Harbor Seafood Inc., “Lobster Tonight” Lobster Slider Chef’s Kit; Handy Seafood Inc., Shrimp Power Bites; Iceland’s Finest, Creamy Masago Bites; Kitchens Seafood, Shoreline Feast; MacKnight Smoke House, MacKnight Salmon Crackle–Salt & Vinegar flavor; Trident Seafoods, Hot & Spicy Alaskan Pollock Fish Sandwich; Trident Seafoods, Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock Skillet Cuts; and Thai Union, Chicken of the Sea, Yellowfin Tuna Slices.