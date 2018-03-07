Raley’s Promotes Two, Creates New Chief Operations Role

Raley’s has promoted two key leaders within the organization. Kevin Konkel has been appointed to a newly created role as chief operations officer, and Paul Gianetto has been named SVP, sales and merchandising.

“This is an exciting time for Raley’s. We have built a strong leadership team that will support the advancement of our vision and purpose,” said Mark Foley, chief people officer.

Konkel previously held the title SVP, operations and in his new role will lead operations in all Raley’s banners and pharmacy operations. He also will lead store design and construction, operations administration, distribution and asset protection. Konkel boasts nearly 40 years of service to the Raley’s organization.

Gianetto has more than 35 years in the grocery business and is a graduate of the USC Food Industry Management program. He joined Raley’s in 2008 and has held many roles in merchandising. In 2017, Gianetto was promoted to VP of center store. In his new role, he will manage strategic pricing, private label, and sales and merchandising for both center store and perishable departments.

“We are fortunate to have such experienced and proven leaders in Kevin and Paul. Both epitomize servant leadership and Raley’s family values,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president. “I am confident Kevin and Paul will continue to help guide the organization toward our vision of infusing life with health and happiness.”

Konkel and Gianetto will continue to report to Knopf, who, along with Chairman and CEO Michael Teel, will continue to lead the strategic direction for Raley’s.

Raley’s is a privately owned, family-operated supermarket chain with headquarters in West Sacramento, California. The company operates 125 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.

