Stavis Seafoods Earns BRC Certification For Food Safety

Stavis Seafoods, a Boston-based international seafood company, has earned British Retail Consortium (BRC) certification for its Boston facility under the Global Standard for Food Safety. BRC’s Global Standard is recognized as a global food safety and quality certification program.

Stavis underwent a third-party audit to achieve the certification. The audits are conducted to cover food safety and HACCP programs, quality management systems, good manufacturing processes, supply chain transparency, label and packaging standards, product and process controls, recall security procedures, traceability programs and management commitment to BRC standards.

Charles Marble, Stavis CEO, said, “The certification shows our customers our efforts regarding quality, safety and operational standards. It will also create more opportunities for our company and partners by attracting new national and international customers. Our employees are to be applauded for their tireless efforts to continually meet safety standard for the well being of our customers.”

Stavis Seafoods offers direct access, supply chain visibility and traceability for a wide variety of seafood. The company has been a Boston Waterfront landmark and seafood industry pioneer since 1929. Originally called Stavis Ipswich Clam Co., Stavis Seafoods has an inventory of more than 1,300 seafood items and distributes seafood via air, truck and ship worldwide. The company’s “expert buying desks provide up-to-the-minute market information and extremely competitive pricing to all its customers,” it says. Stavis also offers brands including Bos’n, ChillFresh, Foods From the Sea, Boston Pride, Ocean Delight and Prince Edward.