Inline Plastics Completes Connecticut Innovation Center Renovation

Inline Plastics has completed a total renovation of its newly named Innovation Center in Milford, Connecticut.

After more than one year of planning, design and construction, the facility—one of the original Inline Plastics—has been rebuilt to house a high-tech corporate R&D facility. This center is dedicated to the research, development and engineering (RD&E) of food packaging.

“The Inline Plastics RD&E team is constantly developing new ideas and products that transform how food products are packaged and marketed to consumers,” said Steve Introne, director of RD&E and corporate quality. “This new Innovation Center was strategically designed to not only foster that creativity but to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our new product development processes. This enables us to quickly get new ideas and products into the hands of our customers.”

The company hosted a launch event on March 28. Inline Plastics President and Owner Tom Orkisz was joined by the entire senior leadership team for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the upgraded facility.

“Our investment in building the Innovation Center showcases our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement to our product lines,” said Orkisz. “This Innovation Center is the home of a high-performance team that can capitalize on the tools and environment that inspire creative thinking, promote collaboration and streamline communication in the research, development and engineering of the next generation of Inline Plastics’ products.”

Building renovations included adding a technical library and new R&D equipment consisting of rapid prototyping (RP) and sample-size and full-size market-testing thermoforming machines which are used in the design, development and testing of new products before mass production.

Individual and group work spaces were laid out in a cross-functional format and integrated with technologies to improve collaboration and information sharing, the company says.

Inline Plastics is a manufacturer of clear food packaging containers. The company also offers a line of automated equipment to load, close and label their containers. The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

