Amazon and Whole Foods Market on April 24 launched free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods through Prime Now in Denver, Colorado; and Sacramento and San Diego, California. Prime members in those cities can shop through Prime Now for fresh produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods.

The service launched earlier this year with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018. Customers can start shopping from Whole Foods’ selection at www.primenow.com or by using the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to free two-hour delivery through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our customers in Denver, Sacramento and San Diego,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods EVP of operations. “Today’s announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally sourced favorites.”

Prime members can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for free two-hour delivery. A selection of alcohol also is available for delivery to customers in Sacramento and San Diego. Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

