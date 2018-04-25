Whole Foods Honors Massachusetts-Based Plenus Group

Plenus Group Inc. (PGI), a Lowell, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of premium soups, sauces and value-added frozen foods, was recognized as the 2017 Supplier of the Year by Whole Foods Market’s Northeast Region.

PGI’s close partnership with the Northeast region’s prepared foods team led to the development of more than 40 varieties of soups for Whole Foods’ hot bars and more than 60 authentic sauces from cuisines across the globe—from Peru to Jamaica, Korea to Mexico, Thailand to Germany and beyond.

The development of these recipes called on PGI’s culinary and manufacturing skills and its ability to source quality, hard-to-find ingredients. The Whole Foods Market Northeast region includes more than 40 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“Winning the inaugural Northeast Region Supplier of the Year Award is hugely meaningful to all of us at PGI,” said CEO Joe Jolly. “Our success is proof of Whole Food Market’s commitment to working with local, artisanal producers. We are fortunate to work with such a terrific partner who pushes us to the boundaries of food innovation. Their passion for quality and innovation matches ours, and we look forward to extending our partnership to other Whole Foods regions.”

Whole Foods Market’s Supplier Awards spotlight producers who represent Whole Foods’ mission and core values. The award was one of 27 given out at a reception in Austin, Texas, on April 18.

PGI operates a USDA-FDA inspected, HACCP compliant and SQF Level II-certified food manufacturing facility. It specializes in the manufacture of premium soups, authentic sauces and gourmet, value-added frozen food items. In addition to private label development, PGI owns Boston Chowda Co. and East Coast Gourmet.