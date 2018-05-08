Doug Renfro, president of 78-year-old family business Renfro Foods, will be inducted into the Specialty Food Association’s Hall of Fame on July 1 at the Javitz Center in New York. The induction is part of the Association’s Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony, held during the Summer Fancy Food Show. Renfro will be honored along with seven other inductees this year.

“The mission of Specialty Food Association Hall of Fame is to honor individuals who have achieved innovative success while making a positive impact within the industry,” said Phil Kafarakis, president of the association. “This year’s honorees are specialty food pioneers who have been integral to industry growth and exemplify the vision of our association: ‘To Shape the Future of Food.’”

“It is an honor to not only be among the inductees, but I am also humbled to be following in the footsteps of my father and uncle who were inducted in 2016,” Renfro says.

During Renfro’s 26 years of working with his father, uncle and two cousins, he has overseen product development, managed the company’s co-packing business and taken on a variety of responsibilities, ranging from legal to software to the purchasing of salt, to which he says: “Hey, it’s a small family business, it can’t all be glamorous!”

Renfro Foods is a third-generation family business founded 78 years ago in Fort Worth, Texas, as a packaged spices and pepper sauce business. It later expanded to include syrup, jellies, preserves and chow chow, and then salsa. Today Renfro Foods is known for its line of award-winning Mrs. Renfro’s salsas. In addition to salsa, Renfro Foods manufactures a variety of sauces and relishes, including 33 Mrs. Renfro’s products distributed through supermarkets, gourmet foods stores and gift shops in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, England, Scotland, Spain, Australia, Iceland and the Philippines.

Keep reading: