New GoFresh Sister Company ‘Lloyd’s Cuts’ Offers Cut-To-Order Produce

The demand for fresh produce has grown substantially in recent years. In an effort to meet this need, GoFresh created a sister company, Lloyd’s Cuts, to provide value-added, fresh-cut produce. After building a brand new processing facility in 2017, Lloyd’s Cuts is finally announcing its grand opening.

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lloyd’s says it recognized the need for a local and regional presence for freshly cut, value-added products in the Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas region.

“By providing products that are cut fresh locally and have next day shipping, (Lloyd’s Cuts) is poised to provide the freshest products available in the Midwest. The difference in quality, taste and appearance provided by Lloyd’s Cuts is easy to see,” the company said in a statement.

With a range of support for a broad clientele base, Lloyd’s manufactures both full-line foodservice packaging and specialized, on-demand smaller packs for both schools and retail. The company specializes in custom-cut and on-demand fresh-cut fruits and vegetables that may be sliced, diced, chopped, cubed or shredded.

As a sister company of GoFresh, Lloyd’s says it is able to consistently give its clients the “best and freshest food products possible with the same great service they have grown to expect.” Because GoFresh and Lloyd’s are vertically integrated, customers are able to contact one supplier to receive both fresh-cut produce or any other restaurant or produce products needed.

Keep reading: