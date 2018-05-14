Spencer, Massachusetts, Big Y Store Receives Major Upgrades

Big Y Foods has completed renovations to its Spencer, Massachusetts, World Class Market. The project brought about major upgrades in many areas of the 50,753-s.f. store as well as several new additions in response to changing customer needs.

Big Y Spencer originally opened in November 1995; the store’s most recent previous remodel took place in April 2003.

New décor and fixtures were upgraded in many departments, including bakery, produce, seafood, meat and foodservice, with the goal of showcasing more products than ever before. Additional improvements were new flooring, an LED lighting upgrade, pharmacy alterations and a new café.

Store Director Patrick Tatro will continue in his role of managing the location. The Spencer Big Y currently employs 140 workers, and there are plans to hire an additional 10 employees.

The store is open every day 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Pharmacy and Wellness Center is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

To celebrate the grand reopening May 11, four local schools received a donation of 500,000 Education Express points that can be used to obtain free equipment for their schools.

Education Express is Big Y’s program to help local schools get free, much-needed supplies and equipment. Introduced in 1993, Education Express allows the community to provide support to schools, taking the burden off of individual schools and teachers. Since 1993, with customers’ help, more than 2,000 local schools have received approximately $14 million of supplies and equipment through the Education Express program.

Big Y operates 78 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and six Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with more than 11,000 employees.