WAFC Elects Its 2018-19 Officers And Board Of Directors

The Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC) named its 2018-19 oﬃcers and board of directors, who were elected May during the 97th Annual WAFC Convention at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country in San Antonio, Texas.
This year’s officers are:
President and Chairman: Dennis McIntyre, Stater Bros. Markets;
VP: Sarah Wehling, Costco Wholesale;
Secretary: Scott Drew, Smart & Final;
Treasurer: Greg McNiff, Albertsons/Safeway-Portland;
Advisory Chairman: Mike Stigers, Supervalu; and
Education Chairman: Pat Posey, Bristol Farms.
Members of the board are:
Dana Zurcher, Kroger-Dallas; Bryan Kaltenbach, Food4Less/Foods Co.; Jim Lee, Stater Bros.(Retired); Dan Murphy, Supervalu; Dan Sanders, Sprouts; Valerie Jabbar, Ralphs Grocery Co.; Pete Van Helden, Stater Bros.; Karl Schroeder, Albertsons/Safeway – Seattle; Kevin Davis, Bristol Farms; Donna Tyndall, Gelson’s; Neal Berube, Associated Food Stores; Tyler Myers, Myers Group; Paul Gianetto, Raley’s; Joe Falvey, Supervalu/Market Centre; Steve Junqueiro, SJ Associates; Dennis Gibson, King Soopers; Shawn Porter, Albertsons/Safeway – Denver; Scott Schmadeke, Albertsons/Safeway – NorCal.; Mike Hendry, Northgate Gonzalez Market; Sam Masterson, Good Food Holdings; John Mathews, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores; Keith Thomas, Stater Bros.; Oscar Gonzalez, Northgate Gonzalez Market; Edward Basha III, Bashas’; Kevin Curry, Albertsons/Safeway – NorCal.; Nancy Lebold, WinCo Foods; Rocky Campbell, C&K Markets; Rob McDougall, Gelson’s; and Mimi Song, Superior Grocers.
