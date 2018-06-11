In its third-quarter financial results, Providence, Rhode Island-based United Natural Foods Inc., a natural, organic and specialty products distributor, reports net sales climbed 11.8 percent to $2.65 billion from the same period a year ago. Operating income also rose 26.5 percent to $82.257 million.

“We delivered strong results for the quarter, underscoring the strength of our market position as we continue to grow amid continuous change in the retail landscape. UNFI continues to be an important connector between manufacturers, brick-and-mortar retailers as well as e-commerce customers,” said Steven Spinner, UNFI chairman and CEO. “We are pleased with the continued momentum in our business, and we continue to work to balance and improve upon the challenges associated with this higher-than-expected growth. Our outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2018 has improved, as reflected in the revised guidance.”

UNFI reported year-to-year growth net sales of 24.3 percent in supernatural chains; 6.1 percent in independently owned natural product retailers; 3.7 percent for conventional supermarkets; and 8.3 percent for other retailers.

Delivering throughout the U.S. and Canada, UNFI distributes more than 110,000 products to more than 43,000 customer locations, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers.

