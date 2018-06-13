Weis Program Designed To Help Customers Incorporate Plant Foods

Weis Markets has launched a new health and wellness program themed “Plant Powered,” identifying a variety of healthful plant-based foods that can easily be incorporated into everyday meals and snacks.

Customers will see special signage on Weis Quality, Weis Signature Collection and Full Circle price tags as well as select national brands identifying foods that support a balanced, “plant-powered” diet.

Foods identified as Plant Powered by the Weis dietitians include fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, beans and lentils; fruits packed in 100 percent juice or water; vegetables that can be drained and rinsed; whole-grain rice, pasta, cereal, bread and specialty grains; soy and almond milks; healthful oils; and select nuts and tea.

“Our Plant Powered program offers guidance on an eating approach that is a more flexible than vegetarianism or veganism, yet may offer many of the same benefits, including lower risk for heart disease and an increased intake of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber and unsaturated fats,” said Beth Stark, Weis Markets’ Lifestyle Initiatives manager. “According to Nielsen survey data, we know that more than 1 in 3 Americans are actively trying to include more plant-based foods in their diets. This program aims to help them understand where to find these foods and how to enjoy them at home.”

In addition to offering fresh new plant-based recipes, Weis Markets’ registered dietitians also offer simple swaps to make the shift from animal-based to plant-based ingredients in shoppers’ favorite meals, including roasted vegetable tacos and overnight oats with almond milk.

This program is the latest addition to a list of health and wellness initiatives driven by the Weis Markets’ growing team of seven registered dietitians.

Additional dietitian programs include Nutri-Facts, which features easily-identifiable icons such as Gluten Free, Vegan, Carb Conscious, Good Source of Protein, Heart Healthy and more on the pricing tags of hundreds of foods throughout the store, and Mystery Tours, a free in-store nutrition education field trip program for children (second through fourth grades).

Recently, Weis Markets announced the expansion of its HealthyBites Magazine with an online health and wellness community that connects customers with the Weis dietitian team.

Weis Markets also offers free in-store dietitian-hosted events in select stores across its market area of Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware and West Virginia. Founded in 1912, the grocer operates 205 stores in those states.